King Charles III Coronation plans
Friday 4th November 2022 5:00 pm
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Okehampton Town Council has agreed to work together with Everything Okehampton to organise celebrations for the crowning of King Charles III this coming May.
Following discussions over the scale of the event, the town council decided that it would put on celebratory activities to mark the historic event.
Town councillor Tony Leech said: ‘What this country is good at is pomp. It doesn’t matter whether you are a monarchist or a republican, it brings in a lot of people to the country and creates memories for the kids.’
Cllr Michael Ireland added his support, saying: ‘It’s a really significant event and should not be downplayed in any way.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |