Rob Pownall, Protect the Wild founder, said: “The government will no doubt claim it has a new TB eradication strategy in place — but the truth is, it’s complete rubbish. It’s just the same old scapegoating of badgers under a new name. The reality is this: badger culling is still set to continue until 2029. That’s another four years of state-sanctioned cruelty, flying in the face of science, public opinion, and even their own manifesto promises. It is a disgrace — and the British public knows it. This government has run out of excuses. It must end the cull now.”