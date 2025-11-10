A 68-year-old man from Lamerton has been accused of being in possession of a prohibited image of a child.
James Crowder, of Venn Cottages, Lamerton has indicated he will plead guilty to possessing the prohibited image on or before July 7 2023.
Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on November 7 also heard how Crowder breached his sexual harm prevention order by deleting his internet search history in June 2025. He indicated a guilty plea to this too.
The defendant is due to be sentenced on Plymouth Crown Court on Friday, December 5 2025.
Crowder is on unconditional bail.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.