Thousands of people in the South West with long-term health conditions are being urged to get their flu vaccine, as figures reveal uptake remains concerningly low among those most at risk.
Latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed that last year, 45.8% (411,629) of people under 65 with certain long-term health conditions in the South West were vaccinated against the flu.
This means 487,554 people in the region who were eligible remained unprotected, despite being at significantly higher risk of severe illness, hospitalisation and even death from flu.
Dr Fiona Neely, Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA South West, said: “Every year we see many people across the South West with long-term health conditions ending up seriously ill in hospital from flu, and tragically some dying, when for most this could be prevented with a vaccine.
“If you have a long-term health condition like diabetes, asthma, heart disease, kidney disease or a condition affecting your immune system, you are eligible for a free flu vaccine. With nearly half a million people in our region still unprotected, I urge everyone eligible to come forward now.”
Over 15,000 deaths from flu were seen in England during the 2022 to 2023 season.
Dr Matthew Dominey, consultant in public health and screening and immunisation lead for NHS England South West, said: “Flu cases are on the rise, and having a long-term health condition can make you more susceptible to the effects of flu, while increasing your risk of developing other illnesses such as bronchitis and pneumonia. Flu can also make some long-term health conditions worse, even if they are well-managed and you normally feel well.
“If you’re not sure if you’re eligible for a flu vaccine, you can check on the NHS website or by contacting your GP.”
