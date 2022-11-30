Okes were giving as good as they got at this point; the scrum was improved and the lineout, although awry on occasions, was generally solid. Missed touches proved costly for the Maroon and Ambers though. One kicked dead when deep into the home twenty two, and another eventually led to a yellow for Okes full-back Kieran Lee and a resultant penalty that gave the hosts a narrow 8-3 at the changeover.