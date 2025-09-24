More than 120 thrill-seekers took a leap of faith on the weekend of September 13 and 14 as they abseiled down the iconic Derriford Hospital building for charity.
Together they raised more than £40,000 for Plymouth Hospitals Charity.
The event, which took place on Saturday and Sunday, saw staff, patients, families and supporters conquer their nerves and descend the towering façade of the hospital to support the cause close to their hearts.
The money raised will help fund vital projects to enhance patient care and wellbeing across University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, from hi-tech medical equipment to improvements in patient spaces.
Head of Plymouth Hospitals Charity, Corinne Smith, said: “We are absolutely blown away by the courage and generosity of everyone who took part.
“The atmosphere was electric, the weather was appalling and the support shown for our hospital teams and patients was truly inspiring.
“£40,000 is a phenomenal achievement that will make a lasting difference to patient care at the city’s hospitals and in the community.”
Participants ranged from hospital staff swapping scrubs for safety harnesses, to grateful patients and families eager to give back. Some even dressed in fancy dress, adding to the festival-like atmosphere at the hospital entrance, where crowds of supporters gathered to cheer them on.
Whilst the abseil will be back next year, the charity team is already looking ahead to their next big event; a family day at Derriford on November 1 which will include a sponsored fire walk and Lego walk which organisers hope will be the ideal way to blow away any Halloween cobwebs.
A spokesperson for Plymouth Hospitals Charity added: “Heartfelt thanks to every fundraiser, sponsor, volunteer, and supporter who helped make the 2025 abseil an unforgettable weekend of community spirit and generosity.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.