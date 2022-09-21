LETTER: Sheep worrying on Okehampton Common
Sheep worrying on Okehampton Common
To all responsible dog owners who walk their dogs on the moor around Okehampton, Belstone and Meldon and all other areas of Dartmoor, thank you for respecting the wonderful moor and all the livestock grazing the open moorland.
The sad thing is a small minority of dog owners, who have no respect for anyone or anything, spoil it for all you responsible owners.
On September 10 someone’s dog attacked one of my sheep, between the loop road and Culliver steps.
Her neck had several holes in it, one of which was big enough to put a chicken’s egg in it. This poor sheep, was left on the edge of the river, under a bank, to die a very painful death.
Thankfully a good group of four people, who were out walking, informed me about it and even helped me load her into my Land Rover.
Miraculously the ewe is still living, but the muscle in her neck has been damaged so much, she can’t lift her head more then four or five inches off the ground.
To the owner of this dog, you are a disgrace. The dog would obviously have had blood on it when it returned to you.
This is the latest incidence, in an ongoing problem, with grazing livestock.
If you see any incidences like this please report it to the Dartmoor Livestock Protection Officer, Karla McKechnie,
John Cooper
Okehampton
