Inclusivity of all is paramount to our beliefs. So, from lived experience, it could be simply smiling at someone, little things make a whole world of difference as we all struggle through our days. Being adventurous conjures up a big, challenging picture but it’s thinking of the bigger picture which is meaningful. How am I going to interact today? Being kind to myself, so I can love my neighbour, with the strength and support we can both/all exchange is nourishing.