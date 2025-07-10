In Advices and Queries, a Quaker guide, it says: ‘Live adventurously. When choices arise, do you take the way that offers the fullest opportunity for the use of your gifts in the service of God and the community? Let your life speak. When decisions have to be made, are you ready to join with others in seeking clearness, asking for God’s guidance and offering counsel to one another?’
What could this mean? Climbing a mountain? Definitely not. Although you could if you want to. It is taking a chance to do good and live life to the full.
We believe in simplicity and being adventurous is simple as we take on responsibility to learn, grow and live spiritually. Working together with others from all walks of life in the community to seek ways forward in our changing world is key.
As we seek clearness we sit with stillness listening to God. This is inspirational and reassuring. Often, when we have many Friends attending a meeting, the same message in different forms will emerge. Living adventurously is adapting to your own circumstances.
Inclusivity of all is paramount to our beliefs. So, from lived experience, it could be simply smiling at someone, little things make a whole world of difference as we all struggle through our days. Being adventurous conjures up a big, challenging picture but it’s thinking of the bigger picture which is meaningful. How am I going to interact today? Being kind to myself, so I can love my neighbour, with the strength and support we can both/all exchange is nourishing.
So be adventurous as your different paths open, as you never know what gratitude will be shown to you. Meetings in Okehampton are held in the Ockment Centre on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of each month at 10.30am.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.