Apart from the electric power, another major departure is the use of cameras in place of traditional mirrors. “They are fantastic”, one of the trainers told us. They are very precise and give drivers much more detail than before, and do not, as with the old style mirrors, get battered and broken by rain, overhanging branches, etc. Like electric vehicles generally the buses move quietly providing a calmer journey. To address safety concerns, the buses have been fitted with a 'hum' at slower speeds to ensure pedestrians are aware of them.