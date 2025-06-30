July sees the start of this year's sculpture exhibition at Stone Lane Gardens, near Chagford. Every year new sculptures are displayed. It is always an exciting time, as the artists arrive to place their work into the landscape of the garden – nature's gallery.
And what better place to display a piece of art than among the trees and flowers in our peaceful woodland and water garden. The ever-changing light filtering through the trees. The soundtrack of water, wind and birdsong. The lush green growth of the plants.
The placing of each sculpture is indeed an art in itself. The stems of our birch and alder can help frame a piece of art, focusing your attention. A group of shrubs can create a secret little space, without distractions. Children love to explore the garden and 'discover' the sculptures. Adults can take their time and soak up the peaceful atmosphere at a more leisurely pace, as they enjoy the art.
You don't have to be an art-lover to enjoy the exhibition. June and Kenneth Ashburner, the creators of the garden, always said the unique atmosphere of Stone Lane Gardens enabled gardeners to enjoy art and art-lovers to enjoy gardens.
It was back in 1992 when June Ashburner created the first 'Mythic Garden' sculpture exhibition at Stone Lane Gardens. An artist herself, June saw the potential in the developing arboretum and encouraged artist friends to create works of art to display among the watercourses, ponds and youthful woodland. It was an inspired idea, at the vanguard of sculpture gardens, and we have been hosting exhibitions ever since.
Individual members of the well-known group South West Sculptors have successfully exhibited at the garden for many years. Last year they were formally invited to act as curators for the exhibition and we welcome them back again this year. We are also hosting some beautiful pieces by renowned sculptor Dominic Welch.
Children, with their boundless imaginations, really enjoy the exhibition. Unlike the ever more complex computer games, a trip to the exhibition at Stone Lane Gardens lets them enter a mysterious realm that is actually REAL.
As a registered charity, one of our objectives is to provide art exhibitions for the education and enjoyment of the public. We hope there are pieces of original art here to suit all tastes. Every work sold is directly supporting local, West Country artists. The exhibition spreads into the tea room and tea garden. So you can even enjoy the art while you indulge with tea and cake.
By displaying the art in the relaxed and atmospheric surroundings of our unique woodland garden, we believe we are making art more accessible for everyone. The Sculpture Exhibition runs until September 30. For more information visit stonelanegardens.com
