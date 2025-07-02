Wimbledon is upon us. Players with names we will find difficult to pronounce will come and generally show us how to play the game. Of all the sports that I have enjoyed, tennis has been one where I have mixed feelings. In my playing days I had a wooden racquet kept in a press. My first games were at the local hard courts when I was a young teenager. Never ever having had any coaching, my service was a hit and miss affair. Whilst able to be quick around the court with reasonable hand-eye coordination my serve let me down. I never really mastered the service technique such that when my first serve was deemed a fault my second serve was a weak affair easily punished by my opposition.
After managing to mess up my right arm by putting it through a window I was left with tendons linked together with metal. This required me to opt for a lighter racquet to stop it twisting when I hit the ball. Of course this presented me with another excuse for my pathetic serve.
Despite this limitation I still played competitive matches all be it at a very minor level. When our college mixed doubles team took on Oxford University ladies team we were very politely thrashed. The best part was the splendid refreshments.
Working in Chelsea in the mid-sixties gave me the chance to go to Wimbledon for the evening sessions which were reduced in price. Watching the Australian players hit the ball at lightning speed only confirmed what I already knew. I was never going to be a star tennis player.
The game has produced many colourful players. Notable has been “You cannot be serious McEnroe” and his fellow American, huffing puffing Jimmy Connors. They provided a great deal of entertainment as well as top level tennis. Professional Tennis today has moved away from the traditional format. Multicoloured attire is evident everywhere except Wimbledon. Prize money is enormous such that young players not even in the top ranks of the games are millionaires. You get £66,000 for losing in round one at Wimbledon this year.
Perhaps the biggest change has been in sportsmanship. The clenched fist is displayed after every winning shot. It is now a feature of the game which to my mind diminishes the spectacle.
To many of us Sue Barker was the queen of Wimbledon. The BBC decided to dispense with her services which was a misguided decision. The Question of Sport programme loved by all was also dropped. Its replacement was an abject failure soon dumped. Sue Barker is sadly missed at Wimbledon to this day.
Like many sports in the professional era to get to the top you need money, expert coaching and a devotion to the sport above all other interests. The financial rewards are huge. Tennis remains a frustrating game. There will always be winners and losers. There will always be those who scream “The ball was on the line!!!!!”
