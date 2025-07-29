I have been out right across the constituency this past week, speaking to businesses large and small, along with parish councils and fire services. I have also visited a number of farmers with many in some of the most beautiful parts of the constituency. From Chagford to North Tawton, to Whiddon Down, Meldon and Crediton, I have met with dairy, arable, beef, turkey and sheep farmers. They provide the vital feedback that helps me to hold the government to account up in Westminster.
Of course, I have heard from every farmer about the disastrous implications of the Family Farm Tax. A cruel and poorly thought-through policy, which is expected to raise little money going forward and threatens the livelihoods of around 70,000 family farms, the jobs they support, the food they produce and the countryside they maintain. Unfortunately, Rachel Reeves and her Treasury ministers simply don’t understand farming or the countryside. Even though the reality is that the impact of these tax changes may end up costing more than they raise.
These tax changes are due to come in in April 2026 and are structured in a way that makes them unable to effectively differentiate between a billionaire investing in agricultural land for tax planning purposes – the practice they say they want to address – and a family farm, which after years of toil and investment may have risen in value but be producing little by way of profit.
The way the tax changes work will mean that farmers across Devon are forced to sell off parcels of land to meet hefty inheritance tax bills. Rachel Reeves must change course before April 2026 and I will continue to pile on the pressure in support of our farmers.
Along with farmers I also visited the excellent agricultural research farm Rothamsted Research Institute at North Wyke and also an experimental farm outside Copplestone to discuss the future of farming and the move towards more sustainable farming practices.
Many of the farmers I have spoken to are keen to adopt new sustainable land management techniques, however, we must make sure that the subsidies and grants available are appropriately targeted. I know our farmers want to be producing as much food as possible and this is something I will consider carefully as my party brings together its policy offer for the next General Election.
I will continue to stand up for our fantastic farmers and food producers when Parliament returns in September, and between now and then I will continue to meet as many farmers and associated businesses as possible. Our rural economy is the backbone of our local communities and so important to our way of life. When it comes to the Farm Tax, the Conservatives are clear – we would reverse it. It is time for the government to change course.
