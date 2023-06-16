Lib Dems have taken Burrator ward in the West Devon Borough Council by-election.
Results were declared this morning, Friday, with Lib Dem candidates Nicola Viney and Christopher West taking both of the two seats.
The election was held yesterday, Thursday.
The results were as follows: John Churchley, Labour, 101 votes; Felix Davies, Conservative, 221 votes; Dave Miller, Green, 166; Diana Moyse, Conservative, 275; Sam North, Green, 76; Nicola Viney, Lib Dem, 510; Christopher West, Lib Dem, 401.
The election was postponed in this ward due to the sad death of a candidate, Neil Jameson, who was standing for the Greens, before the May 4 borough elections.
There will be a further by-election for one seat in the Tavistock North ward of WDBC next Thursday, June 22.
This has been left vacant after Terry Wheeler resigned from his position as one of the three new borough councillors for Tavistock North Ward due to personal circumstances.