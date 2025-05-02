LIBERAL Democrat Jim Cairney has been elected as the new county councillor for Crediton.
He succeeds the late Frank Letch MBE, also a Liberal Democrat, who died at the age of 80 on April 8.
Cllr Cairney secured 1,259 votes, 35.5 per cent of the total ballots cast.
In second place was Charles Beazley of Reform UK with 869 votes.
Conservative Angus Howie came third with 602 votes, and in fourth place was Labour candidate Paul Vincent with 423.
Rob Rickey for the Green Party secured 333 votes, and in last place was Wesley Mitchell of the Heritage Party with 52.
Turnout was 33.2 per cent.
The Liberal Democrats have held the Crediton division, which covers Crediton, Copplestone, Bow, Cheriton Bishop and Venny Tedburn, since 2005.