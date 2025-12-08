Liberal Democrat candidate Stephen Middleton won the Winkleigh by-election, earning the party its twelfth seat and making it the largest group on Torridge District Council.
Middleton, an Ashreigney parish councillor and family farmer, led the poll on Thursday with 42 per cent. Reform came second with 33 per cent and the Conservatives finished third with 25 per cent. Voter turnout was also 42 per cent.
This is the fifth seat the Lib Dems have gained in the constituency this year, adding to its recent local election wins. In last May’s county elections, rural affairs campaigner Cheryl Cottle Hunkin took the Torrington Rural seat from the Conservatives, and Graham Reed won a West Devon Borough Council seat. The Lib Dems now have six councillors there.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.