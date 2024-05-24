Okehampton Library is celebrating Elmer the Elephant's 35th birthday this weekend (May 25) with a drop-in session. Activities will include a "find Elmer's friends" hunt, jigsaw puzzles, colouring, and making a birthday card for Elmer. Everyone is welcome to attend and invited to wear their brightest clothes for the day in honour of the occasion.
Library to hold 35th birthday celebrations for Elmer the Elephant
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Friday 24th May 2024 11:44 am
(Okehampton Library)
