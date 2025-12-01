The charity running West Devon libraries is urging users to have their say on the service’s future as radical changes loom.
Devon County Council (DCC) has launched a formal consultation on the future of the 50-strong library service in Devon, run by Libraries Unlimited, and overseen by DCC.
DCC needs to make financial savings and although it has promised no libraries will be closed, it is suggesting the libraries are run more by volunteers and communities, with the increased use of technology to allow out-of-hours use and the creation of one six-day opening large library in specified areas.
Dan Kittow, CEO of Libraries Unlimited (LU), says his charity has run out of reserves to subsidise the funding shortfall.
He is proud of what has been achieved in expanding community use of the libraries beyond book lending and believes it is crucial that users have their say in the consultation to make the right decisions for the libraries’ future.
Tavistock Library, for instance, is a thriving community hub and is the subject of the town mayor’s annual charity, to improve the children’s section.
Dan said: “This is a crucially important time for local libraries across Devon. We want as many people as possible to have their say and help shape how services are delivered in future.
“Financial pressures, alongside the way people use council services, are driving this consultation. We’ve been using our charitable reserves over the last few years to plug funding gaps, but we can no longer continue to do this.
“The consultation that has now been launched will help DCC understand how people use library services and how they’d like to see things develop in future years.”
Although book lending has fallen, he said: “Libraries are still an incredibly valuable part of people’s lives here in Devon (with over 2.6 million visits through our doors for example in 2024/25), and the council recognises this too. Please do take a few minutes of your time to take part in the consultation, and to have your say.”
Libraries Unlimited says it is ‘incredibly proud’ of its achievements since being set up in 2016 to look after Devon’s library service, with hundreds of thousands visiting, millions of books borrowed and thousands of events staged.
Dan said: “The community events were designed to have a positive impact on local people, bringing them together, making them smile and laugh, or expanding their knowledge or understanding in some way.
“But like all councils, Devon must deliver a balanced budget. Rising costs and limited funding mean difficult decisions are needed across all services they either directly provide or commission—and this includes libraries. “
Library users and residents can access the consultation document online and complete the survey (deadline Sunday, February 22) by visiting https://devon.cc/your-libraries. Anyone without a device can use the public computers in libraries, with library staff supporting the consultation by helping people access the survey. But specific questions on the subject matter should be directed to DCC at: [email protected]
