Tavistock Library is to host a designer clothes rail sale on Friday, December 5 from 10am to 12.30pm to raise funds for its children’s section.
Clothes in as ‘good as new condition’, some with their labels, will be sold. The clothes will be priced at £10 or £5 per item.
Organiser Julie Robins, a Friends of the Library member, said: “We have been given some beautiful items featuring designers such as Gina Bacconi, Jessica Howard and Boden so there will be amazing bargains.
“There are limited funds available for ‘extras’ enhancing the library experience for all age groups, so it’s a good cause.”
Funds will go towards activities building early literacy skills, supporting emotional and social development and connecting families.
