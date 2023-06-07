This week the Okehampton Lions team will be hurtling down the main street in Bideford in a rickety go-kart at the Soapbox Derby.
the Okehampton Lions and District Club has entered the Bideford Soapbox Derby to raise money for the derby’s chosen charity this year - the North Devon cancer charity Chemohero which supports those needing chemotherapy treatment by providing ‘boxes of kindness.
The club has entered its go-kart, nicknamed ‘Richard the Lion Hart’ into the soapbox derby which will see over 60 teams from across the country compete in the race.
On its fundraising page, the Lions explained: ‘Each box of kindness contains 40 items that can help with the side effects of treatment and the time spent in the hospital at what is a time of real uncertainty.
‘It is a privilege to be part of the event and we would like to play our part in raising as much money as possible for this good cause.’
Okehampton’s Men in Sheds has been working alongside Who Let the Dads Out to build their own go-kart, and hope that by working together the two groups will encourage more inter-generational activities.
To donate to the Lions fundraising effort, visit: www.chemohero.enthuse.com/pf/joanne-teixeira.
To donate to Men in Sheds and Who Let The Dads Out, visit the Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wltdoo.
The Bideford Soapbox Derby takes place on Father’s Day every year. This year it is scheduled to run on June 18.