Okehampton’s Lions Club will be hosting a 70s and 80s-themed concert later this month to raise money for the Charter Hall roof fund.
The event will take place on September 30 and will run from 4:30pm to 11:45pm. There is set to be three live bands, a DJ, licensed bar and there will also be hot food available.
Okehampton Town Council is currently raising money to fund the cost of the Charter Hall roof repair which will include a new ventilation system since the one in place has started to let rain into the building which has damaged the roof.