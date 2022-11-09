Live auction to be held in Sticklepath
Subscribe newsletter
Dartmoor Auctions is holding its next “in person” live sale at The Sticklepath Saleroom on Saturday 12th November.
Viewing is all day Friday from 10am to 6pm with complimentary coffee and tea all day both on Friday and Saturday.
A crammed lot list nearing 700 items including original oils, framed prints, vintage luggage, fine antique and modern furniture, collectibles including silver and jewellery all on display from Friday 11th November at 10 am.
Comfy chairs available from 9am on Saturday 12th November and online bidding of course via www.easyliveauction.com. Telephone bids and absentee bids can be placed and the cheery and friendly team at Dartmoor
Auctions will happily assist with carrying and loading your lots to your vehicle on the day.
The buzz of a live auction is infectious and a day’s entertainment is guaranteed. Joint auctioneers David Force and Ann Thorp will cheerily guide us through the items and Dusty Bin will be on hand to make sure there is not to much mischief.......
www.dartmoorauctions. co.uk
Telephone 01837 849379
Speak to Ann Thorp or Tim Penrose.
Always delighted to hear from customers
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |