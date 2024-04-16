A Dartmoor Llama walking business that featured in a TV documentary with Griff Rhys-Jones is to close after nearly 20 years due to ‘personal reasons’.
Poundsgate-based Dartmoor Llama Walks, which provides visitors with guided tours of Dartmoor, will run its last trek on May 19th.
Owners Steve and Diane Weymouth, said: ‘We are sorely disappointed to retire from the business at the beginning of the season, but sometimes you just have to make the right decision.’
The couple hope that someone with land on or near Dartmoor may be able to take on the business, which they established in 2007, as a going concern.
‘We would dearly love to find a buyer local to Dartmoor so that the Dartmoor Llama Walk name will continue and we are nearby to help the purchaser get going,’ he added.
The couple were featured in the ITV Griffith Rhys Jones documentary Griff’s Great Britain in 2016.