TWO local people will tomorrow, Monday, July 7, begin a charity fundraising cycle challenge from Lands End to John O’Groats.
They are Nicola Leach from Copplestone, a Chemotherapy Nurse working in Cancer services for the Royal Devon and Exeter hospital, delivering treatment and support to patients with cancer and her endurance coach, Simon Grose from Zeal Monachorum.
Nicki explained: “I am taking on the epic challenge and journey of cycling 900 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats.
“I will be aiming to complete the challenge over 11 days and will be supported by team members who all have connections to these amazing charities.
“I am cycling this journey in memory of a patient, Robert Barkwell who sadly died last year but donated me his bike to do this challenge and will be joined by a current patient along my journey for one of my sections.
“Simon is cycling in memory of his granddaughter in America. Emma Louise Andrews passed away at three months old, totally unexpected and leaving the family devastated.
“Simon is raising awareness and research into SIDS and SUID to help families affected, get answers.
“Together we aim to raise as much as we can for three incredible charities, Exeter Leukaemia Fund, Royal Devon Hospitals Charity, and American SIDS institute as they provide tailored support throughout the patients journey and research to families.”
The two friends will be fully supported on their epic challenge by Andy Smith and Dan Shuffell.
They will be following in fully equipped vehicles offering mechanical back up, guidance and safety.
Nicki added: “Please sponsor us on this epic challenge, so every mile we ride can help make a difference to patients and families affected on their journeys.”
Some people will be cycling some of the route with Nicki and Simon.
They will be heading through Okehampton, Spreyton, Crediton and Exeter on day two, Tuesday, July 8, and everyone should look out for them.
To donate, visit a just giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nicola-leach-1?utm_term=WAx7ppNPR
