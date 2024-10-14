Morag Angus, SWPP manager, said: “It’s great to have the scale and ambition of peatland restoration across the UK’s South West recognised globally. In the past year alone, we have worked with local contractors to create over 25km of peat bunds, stone barriers and log blocks across Dartmoor, Exmoor and Cornwall.That’s over 10,000 single interventions, all helping to slow down the flow of water that rushes off dried and degrading areas of peat, reducing further erosion channels from growing larger and creating wet boggy environments for bird species like the dunlin, and insect-eating sundews to thrive.