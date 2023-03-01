The official opening of the Changing Places Toilet at Made-Well near Hatherleigh will take place on Tuesday April 11 at 1pm.
The event will celebrate the new Changing Places toilet at the site which are larger accessible toilets for people who cannot use standard accessible toilets, with equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and space for carers to ensure that all facilities are fully accessible.
Made-Well’s fundraising journey for inclusive toilets began in 2018 when the community exposed the absolute need of this facility in the local area.
After consultation with stakeholders Made-Well made it their mission to source funds for the installation of a CPT. There were many challenges along the way. The coronavirus pandemic, insufficient funds and the economic crisis created some delays to the project but in March 2022 the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities awarded £40,000 to West Devon Borough Council to support the installation of Changing Places at Made-Well.
Made-Well were able to raise the remainder of the funds required and in June 2022, secured further funding from National Lottery Funding to the sum of £49,060.
Made-Well is a not-for-profit community interest company established in August 2007 at West Fishleigh Farm, just outside Hatherleigh devoted to providing opportunities for local people with a wide range of disabilities to get involved in the community and learn life skills to increase self-esteem and improve mental and physical wellbeing.
The interest company offers a wide range of activities to those with disabilities including cafe work, animal care, horticulture, woodworking, cooking and arts and crafts.