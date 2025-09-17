A lorry collision on the A30 near Okehampton has caused significant delays.
Police and paramedics are currently at the scene.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We received reports of a collision between two vehicles on the eastbound carriageway A30 at Sourton, near Okehampton, at around 9.55am.
“The A30 was closed in both directions due to debris in the road and subsequently for vehicle recovery. Motorists are currently advised to avoid the area.
“The extent of any injuries is currently unknown and the incident is ongoing.”
#A30 eastbound near #Okehampton.— National Highways: South-West (@HighwaysSWEST) September 17, 2025
1 lane is now open between #A388 (#Launceston) and #A386 (#Sourton).
1 lane remains closed due to a collision and barrier damage @DC_RPT + an Ambulance have attended.
2 miles of congestion on the approach. pic.twitter.com/pWBtMKvJoL
