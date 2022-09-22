Go along to the library to see how it supports lifelong learning and learn about health and wellbeing with its Reading Well collections or check out its business resources to help people setting up a business. You can chat to a member of staff about the Digital Devon Gadget Days which offer free 1-1 sessions to support digital skills with either your own device or using a library computer. On Tuesday, October 4 national charity, Read Easy, will have an information stand in the library between 10am and noon to chat to people about the help they provide to encourage those they recognise as having difficulties with reading. From 1.30pm to 3.30pm the regular cuppa and a chat session will take place which everyone is welcome to come along to.