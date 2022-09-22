Lots of activities and advice at the library
LIFELONG learning, health and wellbeing, business resources and gadgets — if you want to know about any of these things you can drop into Okehampton Library from October 3-9 during Libraries Week.
The library is holding a series of special events to recognise the week including an evening of Devonshire custom and song by Jim Causley and Mark Norman on October 6 and a book and puzzle sale by the Friends of Okehampton Library on October 8.
Go along to the library to see how it supports lifelong learning and learn about health and wellbeing with its Reading Well collections or check out its business resources to help people setting up a business. You can chat to a member of staff about the Digital Devon Gadget Days which offer free 1-1 sessions to support digital skills with either your own device or using a library computer. On Tuesday, October 4 national charity, Read Easy, will have an information stand in the library between 10am and noon to chat to people about the help they provide to encourage those they recognise as having difficulties with reading. From 1.30pm to 3.30pm the regular cuppa and a chat session will take place which everyone is welcome to come along to.
It is free to join the library and borrow books and membership allows many free services and there are no fines for under 18s. Go to www.librariesunlimited.org.uk for more information.
