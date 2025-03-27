Only five households have taken part in a scheme to downsize in West Devon in the last year, writes Alison Stephenson.
The borough council now plans to make more social housing tenants aware of incentives to move to smaller homes, such as a payout of £5,000 and help with removal costs or items such as new carpets.
The larger homes they vacate would then be offered to other families.
The scheme was introduced more than 20 years ago because of a shortage in large family accommodation.
West Devon Borough Council leader Cllr Mandy Ewings (Ind, Tavistock South West) said it had worked well in Devon as a whole, but not so well in West Devon, even though there is a targeted mail drop every year.
Principal housing ‘enabler’ Stephanie Rixon stressed there was no pressure was put on people to move if it made them unhappy but said the council wanted to make people aware that the scheme existed.
She told the hub committee that tenants were encouraged to move into properties that were at least one bedroom smaller or more appropriate for their circumstances.
Limited social housing and the rising cost of private rental property means many families struggle to find homes.
Cllr Ewings said it was a good time to flag up the scheme when new housing developments are being built.
The council recently agreed a housing action plan.
Current projects include three new flats on Plymouth Road for temporary accommodation for homeless households, the purchase of eight homes through the Government’s Local Authority Housing Fund with plans for a further three, 16 energy efficient homes in Lifton, including ten for social rent and six for shared ownership, and an expansion of Pilchards Field, Crapstone of five assisted supported living homes.
Support is being offered to groups wanting to set up ‘community land trusts’ for housing projects and cash from a tax on second homes is being set aside to improve housing.