Children living in foster care and care leaves up to the age of 25 are being offered free membership of local leisure centres.
West Devon and South Hams Councils in partnership with registered charity, Fusion Lifestyle, are once again be offered free memberships to all Fusion Leisure centres in the South Hams and West Devon throughout 2025/26.
This includes Meadowlands in Tavistock and Parklands in Okehampton.
The initiative, which aims to help children live healthier and more active lives is funded by SHDC and WDBC and supported by Devon County Council (DCC) Children and Young People Team.
The scheme – initially introduced in early 2024 – is now rolling out again for a further two years and Fusion teams across Devon and South Hams are calling on all social workers in the area to spread the word and sign up.
Signing up to the scheme is very simple. There’s a letter for social workers to submit, along with an application to be completed by either the young person or foster carer, which will give access free swimming, gym and soft play facilities.
Commenting on the scheme, a foster carer using the facilities at the Meadowlands centre in Tavistock said ”We are so grateful for this scheme because without it, our children would not be able to have access to these vital leisure facilities nearly so often. With the children being able to book and safely attend swimming sessions by themselves has really built their independence and using the gym with their friends in the area, teaches them that exercise is important and can be a lot of fun!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.