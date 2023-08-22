Made-Well ambassador Jeanette Jones is undertaking a zip wire ride challenge to raise money for Hatherleigh’s community interest group which will go towards purchasing beach wheelchairs.
Jeannette (pictured left) who is a wheelchair user herself, will be taking part in a 490-metre zip wire challange at Adrenalin Quarry which starts with a 50-metre jump off the cliff at a speed of 40mph.
The aim is to raise £10,000 so that Made-Well, which provides fun opportunities to people with a range of learning and physical disabilities, can buy two beach wheelchairs to allow the group’s wheelchair users to access the beach on trips to the seaside.
Claire King from Made-Well, said: “We go to the beach as regularly as we can and we are hoping to take part in the Great British Beach Clean. Although we can transport our people, we can’t always get them onto the sand and there are not many places that have beach wheelchairs. It’s a case of being more inclusive.”
Beach wheelchairs are equipped with large balloon tyres which can roll across the sand and pebbles without sinking.