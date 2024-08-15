Local community interest company Made-Well celebrated the official unveiling of its new Meals on Wheels van yesterday (August 14) at its open day.
The new van, a crucial upgrade for the Meals on Wheels service, was made possible by funding from Okehampton United Charities, Fairplace Church, and individual donors. This much-needed replacement comes after the old vehicle's breakdown, which forced employees to deliver food in insulated bags by taxi multiple times a day.
Manager Tracey Fuller said: "Thank you to Okehampton United Charities, Fairplace Church, and everybody who donated to help us fund our lovely new Meals on Wheels van, which is a great help to what we do."
The van will be able to deliver hot, cold, and frozen food to vulnerable residents across Okehampton, the Hamlets, and Folly Gate on a larger scale than previously as Made-Well seeks to expand its service.
The service operates every day of the year and caters to people of all ages and dietary needs, including those with specific health requirements like gluten-free or diabetic diets. Meat and vegetables are sourced locally, and there are no limits on the number of meals per week. The service can also reassure family, knowing someone is regularly checking on loved ones.