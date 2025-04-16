A new sensory room at Made-Well CIC in Hatherleigh has opened.
The sensory room officially opened on Tuesday, April 15 and is a vibrant, calming, and inclusive space designed to support emotional wellbeing, sensory exploration, and relaxation.
The fully wheelchair accessible room features interactive mood light, a sensory play table, weighted blankets, a ball pool and lots more.
The sensory room is open seven days a week, Made-Well request that those who want to use the sensory room book at least four hours in advance.
It is open for public hire and for shared sessions.
Made-Well provides purposeful and positive opportunities, reaching out to all people, especially those living with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, mental illness and loneliness.