On May 6 last year, it was announced that McColl’s would enter voluntary administration with PricewaterhouseCoopers after it was reported that the retailer was on the verge of financial collapse due to increasing debt and a loss of income attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 9, Morrisons agreed to acquire McColl’s in an insolvency arrangement, later announcing on November 1 it would close down 132 loss-making McColl’s stores during the remainder of the year and convert those remaining into Morrisons Daily stores within the next two to three years.