Mayor of Okehampton Allenton Fisher has launched a new green initiative to encourage residents to litter-pick along their streets and make Okehampton the cleanest town in Devon.
Cllr Fisher launched the initiative at the latest Green Drinks Evening, a regular social event organised by Plastic Free Okehampton, on Wednesday (September 6) at the Ecohub and hopes that residents will come forward to add their name to the list and help keep the town’s streets free of litter.
He said: “I am launching a mayor’s initiative to endeavour to make Okehampton the cleanest town in Devon.
“A book with all the street names of the town is now held in The Ockment Centre. I hope that people will drop in or ring The Ockment Centre and offer to do their road, street or part of it.
“I have just asked for the first names of volunteers so there is no concern regarding privacy or GDPR.”
Gloves will be provided to anyone wishing to take part in the challenge which will take place once a month.
Anyone interested in signing up should visit the Ockment Centre to register their interest or call the centre on 01837 53276.
Litter picking has been a hot topic in Okehampton this year after the new litter-picking station in Simmons Park officially opened in June.
Plastic Free Okehampton, which has agreed to be the guardians of the litter station, to encourage residents to adopt more environmentally-friendly behaviour and reduce the amount of litter in the town.
Prior to this, dozens showed up for the Okehampton Rivers Improvement Group’s (ORIG) Clean for the King event which took place over the Coronation weekend in honour of the crowning of King Charles III in May this year.
The litter station has been provided by the 2 Minute Foundation, a charity focused on environmental activism, and is located outside the Pavilion in the Park.
It is free for anyone to use with litter-pickers and recyclable bags provided.