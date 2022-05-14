Man charged with murder following A38 death
Saturday 14th May 2022 9:23 am
Share
Police (police )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Police have charged a man following a death on the A38 at St Budeaux on the evening of Thursday 12 May.
The deceased male has now been formally identified as 59-year-old David Crawford from Ivybridge.
Following an investigation, police have charged a man in connection to this matter.
Benjamin Parry aged 42 from Devonport, Plymouth, has been charged with murder. He has been held in remand and is due before Plymouth Magistrates Court this morning
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |