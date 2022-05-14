Man charged with murder following A38 death

Police have charged a man following a death on the A38 at St Budeaux on the evening of Thursday 12 May.

The deceased male has now been formally identified as 59-year-old David Crawford from Ivybridge.

Following an investigation, police have charged a man in connection to this matter.

Benjamin Parry aged 42 from Devonport, Plymouth, has been charged with murder. He has been held in remand and is due before Plymouth Magistrates Court this morning