Man found dead in Simmons Park
Monday 15th August 2022 12:11 pm
A PART of Simmons Park was cordoned off after a man was found dead.
The park was closed near the football club yesterday morning (Sunday).
Police said in a statement: ‘Police were called to Simmons Park, Okehampton at 6.35am yesterday following reports of concern for the welfare of a man.
‘Emergency services attended and a man in his 70s was confirmed deceased. His next of kin have been informed.
‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’
