Volunteer mountain rescue volunteers are set to take on a daunting but poignant running challenge in memory of one of their number.
Members of the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (DSRT) Tavistock will take on the challenging Dartmoor Marathon on Sunday, April 12 as a fundraising tribute to much-loved team member Jane Hilton, who died from brain cancer just five months ago. They are raising funds for charity Brain Tumour Research.
Jane died last November aged just 55 after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma, the most common and highly aggressive type of brain cancer, in December 2023.
The A&E nurse faced the diagnosis after falling ill at work with a severe headache and vomiting. Despite undergoing surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, the tumour eventually returned.
Jane’s husband Russ Hilton, a paramedic, said: “When the doctors told us Jane had a tumour, it completely took the wind out of our sails. We both work in emergency care, so we understand what these things can mean, but hearing those words about someone you love is something else entirely.
“Jane faced the diagnosis with incredible strength and determination. Even knowing what she was up against, she was determined to keep living life as normally as possible and to keep doing the things she loved for as long as she could.”
About 20 DSRT Tavistock members will run the hilly Dartmoor Marathon across rugged terrain of Dartmoor, to honour Jane’s life and raise awareness of the devastating disease.
Jane dedicated more than 20 years of service to DSRT, volunteering countless hours to help people in distress across Dartmoor and also caring for people at their most vulnerable in her profession as a nurse.
Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer and more women under the age of 35 than breast cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours.
Russ added: “Jane was a passionate outdoorswoman and endurance athlete. She loved running mountain marathons and exploring the outdoors. Raising money in Jane’s name means turning grief into purpose, honouring her memory by funding vital research, improving outcomes for others, and bringing hope to families facing the same devastating diagnosis.”
Rhodri Davey, DSRT Tavistock team leader, said: “Jane's courage following her diagnosis was truly inspirational to her teammates. Supporting this event, whether by running, or assisting behind the scenes, allows us all to have the opportunity to honour her and show how valued she was and how much she is missed.”
The recently launched Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at the University of Nottingham has received £2.6m from Brain Tumour Research to tackle glioblastoma by supporting pioneering work by with advanced imaging, genomics and AI to detect tumour recurrence earlier and develop more personalised treatments, offering new hope for patients facing this devastating diagnosis.
To support the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock fundraiser, visit: https://givewheel.com/fundraising/12634/dartmoormarathondsrtt/
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