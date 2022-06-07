Mary, 92, excels in her knitted bunting challenge

NINETY-TWO-yeaR-old Mary Hooper set herself a challenge to make bunting for the Jubilee and this she did with great success producing 25 metres of royal knitted triangles.

Mary went mad with the knitting needles after an appeal for red, white and blue bunting in the Okehampton Times was made.

The bunting was hung at Castle Ham Lodge at the Oke Tree Networks afternoon tea party on Thursday, June 2 along with many fabulous pompoms created by participants of their Roots project.

The Oke Tree Network, which provides enabling and support to disabled people in the community, expressed thanks to the Guinness Partnership for funding the event and the Madewell café for providing ‘scrumptious’ cream teas.

They were also grateful to the Okehampton Singalele group who provided the event with a vibrant singalong which was enjoyed by all.

A gigantic raffle with prizes donated by local businesses was a tremendous success raising £220 for both Cancer Research and the British Heart Foundation. Thanks were expressed for all donations and support.

Following this event the pompoms and bunting were then relocated to Simmons Park where they adorned a group of trees for the community to appreciate during the weekends jubilations.