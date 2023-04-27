I am an Independent, liberal-minded person, who is very concerned about the damage we have caused to planet earth, and the fact that we seem destined to do the same thing in outer space. The race for ever growing profits with no thought as to the consequences that come with it, is not something we in local authorities can do much about. However, as local councillors, there are a lot of things we can do to assist those in our communities who require help, and we don’t need to be part of party politics to do so. The last three years of Covid and the cost-of-living crisis, which I have been lead member for, has shown that no matter what political party people are in, they tend to join together to help those who are in real need, and party politics takes a well-deserved rest, so it’s a pity that every four years the different coloured flags come out again. Once the dust is settled, the new councillors will soon see that it is how the councils run on a day-to-day basis that is most important, not what is going on in London.