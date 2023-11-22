The Mayor’s quiz night last week (November 24) was a resounding success, raising a total of £435 for Hospiscare at Home.
Mayor Allenton Fisher, who picked Hospiscare at Home for his chosen charity this year, gave his praise and thanks to Okehampton’s Royal British Legion social club for it’s help in organising the event.
A Hospiscare team also took part in the quiz and gave a short talk before the evening’s fun began.
Hospiscare is a hospice charity which supports people living with life-limiting conditions in many areas across Devon including North Dartmoor.
It supports about 2,500 people each year.