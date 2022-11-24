WEST Devon Mayor Caroline Mott is asking people to take part in a virtual rescue as a way of helping her raise money for the real thing - the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team.
The team is Cllr Mott’s chosen charity this year and one which is close to her heart because she volunteered for them and appreciates their role as an emergency service.
Anyone of any age can now play an online interactive game which replicates the search by a sniffer dog for a mythical couple called Mr and Mrs Baggatore, who are lost in West Devon.
Cllr Mott said: ‘I’m hoping this game has wide appeal, especially for children who are well used to the concept of computer games. They can download the game onto their devices and follow clues by answering questions to find real-life locations on Dartmoor and throughout West Devon.
‘It should be fun and engaging. It also gives you an idea of what the real-life rescue teams have to go through. They do such a valuable life-saving job and often at risk to themselves.’
She added: ‘My thanks also to the sponsors of the trail.’
She said the game could also be done physically, by visiting the locations, and was smilar to ‘treasure hunts’ like geo-caching and letterboxing. The game covers Yelverton, Tavistock, Hatherleigh, Chagford, Lydford, North Tawton, Lifton and Princetown.
The game costs £5 to download and proceeds go to the charity which is raising money to buy a new vehicle. Hard copies of the game can be obtained from Okehampton at the Toy Shop in Red Lion Yard, Donald’s Menswear and at the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team stand during the Edwardian Evening tonight (Thursday December 1). Copies are also available from the Original Pasty House in Tavistock.
A pdf file copy can be downloaded by emailing North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team [email protected]
There is also a separate chance to win an Alder Vineyard wine voucher by posting photographs of yourself at locations on the trail to #thebigsniffrescue. More on the rescue group: www.ndsart.org.uk