A new mayor and deputy mayor have been chosen for Okehampton from among the town councillors.
Cllr Richard Coleman is the new mayor for the coming year with Cllr Laura Bird as deopty major
Cllr Coleman takes over from Cllr Allenton Fisher, who has been mayor for two years.
The ceremony of mayor choosing took place in Okehampton Town Hall on Wednesday, May 24.
Mayor Allenton Fisher said: “It has been an absolute privilege and honour to be mayor, I’ve enjoyed it immensely. It’s easy to go around the county and telling people how good Okehampton is, it’s the town centre of Devon. But the highlight has been working with various clubs, charities and organisations. I would like to thank the council for their support.”