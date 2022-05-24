Medieval longhouse on Dartmoor open for guided tours

A MEDIEVAL longhouse in the heart of Dartmoor will share its secrets with the public this summer, with the first of a series of guided tours taking place on Sunday (May 29).

Higher Uppacott near Poundsgate is now open for guided tours so people can truly get a sense of how medieval people lived side by side with cattle, under the same roof.

Owned by Dartmoor National Park Authority, Higher Uppacott is a Grade 1 listed building of international importance. One of the things that makes it so special is that its development from its medieval beginnings through to the present day is still clearly evident within the fabric of the building. The building itself illustrates the major changes in domestic family life and the social structures of Dartmoor farming folk over the centuries.