The MP for Central Devon attended a major rally in Westminster to protest the family farm tax.
The Conservative Mel Stride joined protestors from across the country to stand against the change in inheritance tax reliefs for farmers.
From April 2026, taxes will apply to agricultural assets over £1 million (or up to £3 million in certain circumstances).
Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and Conservative MP for Central Devon, Mel Stride said: “Despite tens of thousands of farmers descending on Westminster and hundreds of thousands signing petitions against the Family Farm Tax, Labour are still intent on continuing this vindictive policy.
“On Monday, Labour MPs had yet another chance to speak out against Keir Starmer’s plans and help protect hundreds of thousands of farmers – they failed to do so and people across the country will not forgive them for this attack on the farming industry.
“Farming sits at the heart of my constituency and I will continue to do all I can to oppose this malicious tax on hardworking local farmers here in Central Devon and across the country.”
The Government argues the farm tax would just affect the wealthiest landowners and disincentivise buying agricultural land to avoid tax.
The National Farmers Union (NFU) has said the proposed changes will be devastating for family farms and pose a serious risk to domestic food security and food prices.
The farmers rally coincided with a parliamentary debate relating to inheritance tax relief for working farms, which was scheduled after over 147,000 people signed an e-petition against the Family Farm Tax, one of the many petitions that has called for the tax's repeal.
In December, the Conservative Party delivered a 215,465-signature strong petition to the Labour Government calling for the reversal of their proposed inheritance tax changes.