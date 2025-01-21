Mel Stride visited the Folklore Library & Archive in Crediton last week to speak about his involvement in the reinstatement of the Dartmoor Line.
His visit was part of the library and archive’s gathering of the recollections of those involved in the project which brought the railway back to Okehampton.
The Folklore Library & Archive was recently awarded a grant from GWR’s Customer and Community Improvement initiative to undertake a project focusing on the reinstated Exeter-Okehampton branch line.
Mr Stride campaigned to reinstate the railway alongside OkeRail and other activists for over a decade. As a result, the railway was the first to be reinstated under the Restoring Your Railway scheme.
Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon and Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “When the Government announced its £500 million ‘Restoring Your Railway Fund’ in 2020 as part of the Levelling Up initiative, I was determined to ensure that Central Devon benefited.
“Reconnecting local communities was a key promise in our 2019 manifesto and something I campaigned strongly for. Rail links are the lifelines of rural communities, connecting people to opportunities, resources, and each other. They bridge distances, drive economic growth and ensure that no place is too remote to thrive.
“The opening of the new Okehampton Interchange station in spring 2026 maximise the benefits of reinstating the line – which has already seen 775,000 journeys made since its reopening.”
Tracey Norman, project manager of the Devon Railway Heritage Project, said: “The Folklore Library & Archive's Devon Railway Heritage project aims to capture as many voices as possible, each providing insight into working on, and interacting with, the railway.
“We are delighted that the funding we received from Great Western Railways is enabling us to speak with people like Mel, in order to preserve memories and experiences which have combined into a unique and fascinating archive, which we're proud to be launching in Crediton on 22nd March 2025 as part of the Railway 200 celebrations. We're extremely grateful to Mel for sharing his time and his insights with us."