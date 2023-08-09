A MEMORIAL event for Okehampton Argyle’s Tom Williams, who sadly lost his life to Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy in March, will be taking place on Sunday, August 27.
The event will take place in Simmons Park (Astro turf side) from midday until late and will include actovities such as coconut shys, face painting, a darts tournament, food stalls, football match, an auction, music and a disco — raising money for Epilepsy Research UK.
If you would like to volunteer, helping to set up, running activities or wish to make a donation, email: [email protected]