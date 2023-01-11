Okehampton men’s groups Men in Sheds and Who Let the Dads Out have joined together to build a go-kart for the Bideford go-kart race this June.
The two groups will be making the go-kart as part of a joint venture and held a preliminary meeting on Saturday (January 14) to discuss plans.
Phil Bush from Men in Sheds, said: ‘Probably about a year ago, we though to get the two age groups together.’
Men in Sheds is a national organisation which provides retired men with opprtunities to socialise with others while Who Let the Dads Out provides opportunities for fathers and their children to spend time together.