Men in Sheds plan Jubilee fun

Okehampton Men In Sheds have been busy in their workshop on the outskirts of town getting ready to host children’s fun days in the run up to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thanks to a grant from train company GWR, the group is planning three days of fun and games at their site at Fatherford, which they share with the Okehampton Community Garden. The activities will, run on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 28-30, the days before the Royal Jubilee celebrations.

As well as games like Splat the Rat, Ring the Bell, Throw the Hoops and a Coconut Shy, the Men in Sheds are currently busy making other new and unusual games for the children to enjoy which will later be available to other community groups. Pictured above is the work in progress. Refreshments will be available on each day, including beefburgers, hot dogs and soft drinks as well as tea and coffee. There will also be ice cream, popcorn and candyfloss, with tables and chairs arranged so everyone can enjoy family time together, and a gazebo, just in case the weather turns wet.