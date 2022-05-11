Men in Sheds plan Jubilee fun
Okehampton Men In Sheds have been busy in their workshop on the outskirts of town getting ready to host children’s fun days in the run up to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Thanks to a grant from train company GWR, the group is planning three days of fun and games at their site at Fatherford, which they share with the Okehampton Community Garden. The activities will, run on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 28-30, the days before the Royal Jubilee celebrations.
As well as games like Splat the Rat, Ring the Bell, Throw the Hoops and a Coconut Shy, the Men in Sheds are currently busy making other new and unusual games for the children to enjoy which will later be available to other community groups. Pictured above is the work in progress. Refreshments will be available on each day, including beefburgers, hot dogs and soft drinks as well as tea and coffee. There will also be ice cream, popcorn and candyfloss, with tables and chairs arranged so everyone can enjoy family time together, and a gazebo, just in case the weather turns wet.
The Men in Sheds say that the aim is to provide a low cost day for families already hard pressed financially by the current rise in the cost of living. The site is easily accessible to disabled people and the group hope that families with children with physical or mental problems will find it a welcoming place and get a lot of fun and enjoyment out of it. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
