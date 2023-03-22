North Tawton community interest group, Merry Go Round, has expressed its delight at being one of the West Devon Mayoral Award winners, which were recently announced.
Unaware that it had been nominated for an award, Merry Go Round received the news of its success with surprise and delight after West Devon Borough Council revealed that it had won the Over 18/Organisation award. The winners were announced to the public shortly afterwards at the beginning of this month.
Merry Go Round director Sadie Coventry, said: ‘The whole team of staff and volunteers at Merry Go Round are honoured to receive the Mayoral Award for our organisation this year. We are now officially a “Multi Award Winning Company”.
‘We delighted that all our hard work in supporting families, refugees and our local community has been recognised and appreciated in this way.
‘Our initial goal to raise funds for local primary schools, reduce waste and the carbon footprint of children’s goods has developed significantly over the last couple of years. We are all very proud to be providing such a valued, welcoming, supportive and compassionate service in our community.’
Merry Go Round has been especially active in supporting North Tawton residents struggling with the cost of living crisis, having set up a community fridge and larder, established a crisis fund for those in urgent need of cash and opened its premises as a warm space.
In January, the group successfully raised thousands of pounds to cover the cost of a new community fridge and larder and set up the crisis fund. The money raised also went towards the organisation’s energy bills in order to ensure that it remained open for those in need of a warm space.
Though the Co-op Warm Space Funding Boost, which promised to match any money raised, Merry Go Round was able to double the funds collected via the crowdfunder.
Claire Richards, who nominated Merry Go Round Community Ventures CIC, said: ‘Not only does this amazing organisation raise funds for 12 local primary schools, it also now offers a warm space, and community fridge and larder. The whole organisation is built on a model of compassion, environmental sustainability, reducing waste and supporting the local community as much as possible.’
In June last year, Merry Go Round was named the Muddy Stilettos’ Best Children’s Business in Devon, beating thousands of other businesses for the title.
Merry Go Round sells a wide range of pre-loved toys, clothes, books and DVDs for children aged 0-13 to raise money for twelve local primary schools, including Okehampton Primary School, Hatherleigh Community Primary School and North Tawton Primary School, and reduce waste and carbon emissions.
The group has a shop located in North Tawton but also maintains an online store and in-store pick up or home delivery service.