Heavy rain on Thursday may lead to surface water flooding across the south west on Thursday (January 15), according to the Met Office.
The Exeter-based forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for rain from 9am on Thursday as heavy rain is due to fall on already saturated ground.
The wet weather is part of a deepening area of low pressure, which will migrate northeastwards across England and Wales on Thursday.
‘Accumulations of 20-40 mm are expected fairly widely, in some places falling in just a few hours, with the potential for 40-70 mm in a few isolated spots, this most likely across parts of the southwest England,’ a spokesperson from The Met Office said.
